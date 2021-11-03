Police grill lawyer Ssemakadde over offensive communication

By Stuart Yiga

City lawyer Isaac Ssemakadde has this afternoon walked to Kibuli based Police Criminal Investigations Directorate for statement recording and interrogation in relation to the offensive communication case.

The summons that was made on February 21,2022, required him to appear before the officer in charge of Cyber Crime, Detective Assistant Superintendent of Police Henry Kayiza at 10am, but he arrived at noon (12pm) after his lawyers had arrived.

He was accompanied by more than 15 lawyers led by Dr. Daniel Waryemera, Rebecca Hubote, Charity Akello and Gawaya Tegule, among others.

Sources in Police have intimated to us that Ssemakadde is being accused of using lethal statements on social media platforms against the High Court Justice Musa Sekaana when he ordered for the imprisonment of his colleague Male Mabiriizi, to 18 months in Kitalya prison over contempt of Court.