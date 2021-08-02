Police hunt for missing Eritrean players

46Views 0Comments
By Julius Senyimba
To many foreigners, Uganda is a dream destination, hence the name Pearl of Africa. This has seen many come here for greener pastures. The list of those who want to stay here keeps growing. The latest additions are five Eritrean women national football team players.
While in Jinja at one of the hotels accommodating teams for the ongoing 2021 CECAFA Women’s U20 Championship, they perfectly executed their plan to vanish.
As you read this, the Police have started a hunt for the players after the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) confirmed their disappearance this morning.
“The matter has been reported to the Police in Jinja and investigations are ongoing. CECAFA, the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) and Police are doing their best to locate the players,” CECAFA said in a press statement.
The disappearance of the players is not a one-off. It has become the norm for Eritrean players to disappear at regional tournaments in Uganda. Eleven and seven disappeared at the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup in 2012 and 2019, respectively.
In the above mentioned incidents, the Police were notified and investigations kicked off, but the hunts are yet to yield results. The big question is, will the Police have the latest group back in camp or? Well, your guess is as good as ours.