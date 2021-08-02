Police hunt for missing Eritrean players

By Julius Senyimba

To many foreigners, Uganda is a dream destination, hence the name Pearl of Africa. This has seen many come here for greener pastures. The list of those who want to stay here keeps growing. The latest additions are five Eritrean women national football team players.

While in Jinja at one of the hotels accommodating teams for the ongoing 2021 CECAFA Women’s U20 Championship, they perfectly executed their plan to vanish.

As you read this, the Police have started a hunt for the players after the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) confirmed their disappearance this morning.