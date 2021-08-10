Police hunt for Weasel over assault

By Jeff Andrew Lule

The Police in Kampala are hunting for musician Douglas Mayanja alias Weasel Manizo over assault.

Addressing journalists at the police headquarters in Naguru, Kampala, the Kampala Metropolitan deputy Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, said they have tried to arrest Weasel in vain.

He noted that one of the people working on Weasel’s premises called Baker Kaweesi, 26, alleged that he had been battered and was admitted at Mulago Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

“We have on several occasions gone to his (Weasel) home to arrest him, but he is nowhere to be seen, and his known telephones contacts have since gone off,” Owoyesigyire said.

He said there are allegations that the family could be hiding the suspect.

“We are calling on family members that this case will not be concluded by the suspect hiding. He should be presented to court if they have him or he should report to police himself and record a statement for the file to be sent to the State Attorney,” Owoyesigyire noted.

He stressed that stories going around in the media that his family is taking care of the victim, will not be enough to call off any allegations brought against Weasel.

“The case can only be concluded with the State or in the courts of law,” Owoyesigyire added.