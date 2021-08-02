Police investigate Rahmah Pinky marriage

By Hussein Kiganda

A few days ago, child star Rahmah Nanyanzi, also known as Rahmah Pinky, told journalists about her secret marriage to a wealthy older man.

The 17-year-old revealed that she got married to the 40-year-old man, who had promised to sponsor her studies abroad.

“He had been a friend to my mother and has been sponsoring my music for years now. He came with good intentions, but later changed. He said he wanted to see me become great, so he invested a lot of money in me. He bought for me a car and gave me many other things. Then he promised to send me to the US for studies, but for this to happen, I had to show that I was older than I am. We planned to act as though we were married and what followed was the introduction ceremony you people saw and the pictures. He started becoming more serious about the marriage issue and I ran away because I was too young for him,” Rahmah said.

Well, the fact that the girl got married at 16 has aroused the interest of the Police.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire told journalists that the Police have started investigations into the matter.

“It is against the law for anyone in Uganda to marry anyone below the age of 18 years. If it is found that he really married her, then we shall arrest everyone involved, especially the parents. We have now started investigating to find out the truth about the matter and we shall endeavor to arrest everyone behind this,” he said.

Rahmah started singing in 2019. She has released songs like Tukooye, Girl Child and Omuzadde, which have since won her recognition.