Police issues new directive on noise pollution  

By Mary Karugaba

The Police have tasked all regional and district Police commanders to enforce and regulate all acts of noise pollution in their respective jurisdictions.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Maj. Gen. Tumusiime Katsigazi said in a tweet that due to the overwhelming complaints made to the Environmental Police Unit, the Police have now tasked territorial commanders in all the 28 Police regions, to administer the regulations on noise pollution and control.

“All RPCs, DPCs, and D/CIDs should liaise with the district and local environment committees to ensure that the regulations are enforced, and noise pollution controlled,” Police said.

The National Environment (Noise Standards And Control) Regulations, 2003 defines “noise pollution” as the release of uncontrolled noise that is likely to cause danger to human health, or damage to the environment.

The regulations stipulate that no person shall, for an activity specified in regulation emit noise in excess of the permissible noise level, unless permitted by a licence issued under these regulations.

According to the regulations, the maximum noise levels from a facility in the general environment to which a person may be exposed shall be between 45 and 50 decibels of that part for the time specified.

The law stipulates that a person who emits noise more than the permissible noise levels commits an offence and is liable, on conviction, to a fine not less than sh3.6m and not more sh18m or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 18 months, or both.