Police name Nansana suspected hoax call fraudsters

56 mins ago
By Eddie Ssejjoba 

The Police in Kampala have named nine arrested suspects out of a gang of over 20 fraudsters comprising men and women who had established a call conference centre in a bar in Nansana, Wakiso district.

It is suspected that the gangsters have been using the bar to call and defraud people of money. 

The suspects were on April 23, 2022 flushed out from Mama Favour’s Bar in Nansana West 2A, popularly known as Kibbulooka.

According to the Police, several others fled and are on the run. 

The Police deputy spokesperson, Senior Superintendent of Police Claire Nabakka, named the suspects detained at Nansana Police Station as Godfrey Tumusiime alias Kabila, who is said to be their commander who came from Kamwenge; Sam Mbabazi from Kabale, but a resident of Nansana West 2A; Wilberforce Mbabazi from Rukiga and a resident of Nansana West and Wilber Kwarija who hails from Kabale and a student at Global Institute Makerere and a resident of Nansana West.

Others are George Emoit from Tororo and a resident of Buloba in Wakiso; Mercy Namyalo alias Atuhumuza, who hails from Bushenyi and a resident of Kibuye; Talent Muhumuza, who hails from Rukungiri and a resident of Nansana West 1; Frank Bahame from Ntungamo, but a resident of Bujjuuko and Victor Mugisha from Bushenyi and a resident of Nabweru in Nansana Municipality.

Nabakka said the arrest followed a public outcry of increased cases of cyber-crime by fraudsters.

The Police carried out an intelligence-led operation in areas of Nansana West 2A on April 23, 2022. 

Nabakka said the well-organised criminal gang was dealing in fake minerals, electronic fraud and offensive communication. 

Some of the exhibits found included 24 suspected stolen phones, suspected fake minerals, a laptop suspected to be used in cyber-crime, copies of land sale agreement, Visa ATM card, marijuana and a list of people who are believed to be their victims. 

According to Nabakka, it was established that the scene of crime was being used as a conference for the gang to make hoax calls to unsuspecting people. 

“The suspects lure their victims into believing that such calls are from telecommunications companies like MTN, Airtel and different government institutions and departments before they ask for their financial details,” she said.

Nabakka revealed that the phones recovered were submitted to the Directorate of Forensic Services for analysis. 

“We believe we shall be able to identify most of the victims,” she told journalists during a weekly press briefing at Naguru police headquarters on April 25, 2022. 

Nabakka urged the public to remain vigilant and alert, saying no telecom operator can threaten to switch off anybody’s line without going through the proper procedures and authorisation unless under investigation. 

“We also encourage all telecommunication companies to continuously sensitise their clients on different communication mediums and in different languages about this kind of fraud,” she added.  

 

