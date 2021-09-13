Police officer arrested for criminalising adultery

By Chris Kiwawulo

Police have arrested one of their own for criminalising a case of adultery, which is supposed to be purely a civil matter.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, said they have arrested Inspector of Police Julius Ogwang, attached to Kira Road Police Station, over an incident in which he registered a matter of adultery as a criminal case.

According to Enanga, their officer (Ogwang) will be charged with discreditable conduct, which upon conviction, can lead to a dismissal from the force.

“Last week, we witnessed an incident where a shameful matter of adultery, a purely civil matter, was criminalised and responded to by inspector of police, Julius Ogwang of Kira Road Police Station.

The two victims DJ Casmir and his female partner were arrested and interrogated on camera, in a manner that violated their privacy. Adultery is no longer a criminal offence in our country. Therefore, criminalising it, is an act of unprofessionalism and abuse of authority, which the force cannot tolerate,” Enanga said yesterday.

He cautioned all married persons whether in estranged, complex or sensitive relationships, to respect the sanctity of marriage and use lawful means, instead of smearing one’s reputation.

The police publicist, however, advised that adultery can be used as a ground for civil processes like divorce, separation, custody of children and sharing of property.

“Other areas where the public, in conspiracy with selected officers, criminalise civil matters, are private debts, where thousands are threatened with arrest. We strongly condemn the criminalisation of civil matters in police,” he stated.

Enanga said the arrest of Ogwang should act as a warning to other undisciplined officers, who look to gain from proceeds of their selfish interests, at the expense of the Uganda Police Force mandate.

He clarified that the role of the police in civil conflicts, complaints and disagreements, is to protect life and property.

However, he said there are other circumstances where victimised married persons can report their matters to police. “These include complaints of elopement, where one elopes with a married person and stays with them, trafficking in persons, where a person uses their power or positions of superiority and takes advantage of the victim’s vulnerability or disability, and under domestic violence, where the victim is tortured physically or emotionally by the sexual behaviour of a married partner.”