Police probe suspected child kidnap, shooting incident involving Pastor Mulinde

By Charles Etukuri

The Police on Wednesday confirmed they were investigating allegations of kidnap and a shooting incident in Bwebajja after a bodyguard of a city pastor shot at a vehicle suspected to have been involved in the kidnap of a child.

“The police at Kajjansi are actively investigating allegations of suspected kidnap and a shooting that took place yesterday, Tuesday January 4, 2022 in Bwebajja opposite a petrol station. It is alleged that Pastor Umar Mulinde of Gospel Life Church International made an alarm that attracted a response by his bodyguard Police Constable Patrick Ogwang,” Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire revealed.

He said Mulinde claimed that his daughter, Yayeli Mulungi, aged seven years, had been kidnapped by a lady driving Spacio UAV 202 W, which drove past his gate as he entered his home in Kawuku.

“The pastor and PC Ogwang jumped in their car in pursuit of the alleged kidnapper. The vehicle was intercepted after PC Ogwang shot its tyres. Upon inspecting the car, the alleged kidnapped child wasn’t found inside. The area police responded and it has since been established that the alleged kidnapper is a sister-in-law to Pastor Mulinde and has been identified as Julie Mukula, a resident of Lweza. She alleges that she is known to the pastor and she has been visiting their home very often,” Owoyesigyire said.

Efforts to get a comment from the pastor on Wednesday proved futile as he declined to speak to New Vision over the incident.

Mulinde’s sister-in-law reportedly told the Police that on the fateful day, she was concerned with reports from the pastor’s eldest child, who claimed that her two siblings were sick at home.

“She said she visited the home and took them to hospital for treatment, an action the pastor thought was a kidnap and a pursuit. No one was injured in the incident. The Police have opened up a general inquiry file to ascertain the facts behind the incident,” Owoyesigyire added.

The Police said the pastor alleges that his wife, whom he separated with and now lives in the US, has a calculated move with her sister to take away the children from his custody.

“We have impounded the vehicle and it is parked at Kajjansi CPS. We have also exhibited the gun that was used in the shooting,” Owoyesigyire added.

He said investigations are still ongoing.