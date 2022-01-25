Skip to content Skip to footer

Police probe Valentine’s Day murder in Mukono

HomeAll PostsTop NewsPolice probe Valentine’s Day murder in Mukono
12 hours ago
Share
80Views 0Comments
By Chris Kiwawulo           
Police are investigating a case of suspected murder by mob justice following an attack on two people by revelers as they celebrated Valentine’s Day on Monday in Mukono.
One of the victims died.
Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, said another person was also assaulted by the revelers at Summer Gardens in Mukono during the Valentine ’s Day evening celebrations but he survived.
The unidentified victims were both male.
“It is alleged that they [victims] were behind the bag-snatching incidents that were taking place during the Valentine’s festivities at the gardens. The Police responded and one victim was rescued,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement Tuesday.
He said the other victim died as Police took him to hospital for treatment.
CAPTION: Police at the scene of the Valentine’s Day murder. (Photo by Henry Nsubuga)
“His body was conveyed to Kawolo Hospital for a postmortem, while the injured victim is now admitted at Mukono General Hospital,” the police publicist said, adding that investigations are ongoing.
According to the Police Annual Crime Report for the year 2020, there were 4,460 cases of homicide reported to Police by the end of 2020 compared to 4,718 cases in 2019, giving a 5.4% decrease.
The motives behind such killings included; land wrangles, people taking the law into their hands (mob justice), family misunderstandings, crimes of passion, and business rivalry.
Cases of assault are also mainly associated with drugs and substance abuse, over drinking, violence in homes, land wrangles, and gambling, among others.
A total of 24,799 cases of common assaults were reported to Police compared to 25,698 cases reported in 2019, giving a decrease of 3.4%.
Tags:

You May Also Like

Lifestyle Top News
51 arrested over attempted consecration of controversial Kumi bishop
January 25, 2022
Celebrity News Top News
Kenzo stood by me when others vanished, singer Jamie Culture opens up on depression
December 24, 2021
Music Top News
I am not a charity case – Naira Ali reacts to stimulus fund
August 5, 2021
Top News
Photos: Lynda Ddane rocks a floral bikini
July 14, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.