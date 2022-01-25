Police probe Valentine’s Day murder in Mukono

By Chris Kiwawulo



Police are investigating a case of suspected murder by mob justice following an attack on two people by revelers as they celebrated Valentine’s Day on Monday in Mukono.



One of the victims died.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, said another person was also assaulted by the revelers at Summer Gardens in Mukono during the Valentine ’s Day evening celebrations but he survived.



The unidentified victims were both male.

“It is alleged that they [victims] were behind the bag-snatching incidents that were taking place during the Valentine’s festivities at the gardens. The Police responded and one victim was rescued,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement Tuesday.

He said the other victim died as Police took him to hospital for treatment.

“His body was conveyed to Kawolo Hospital for a postmortem, while the injured victim is now admitted at Mukono General Hospital,” the police publicist said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

According to the Police Annual Crime Report for the year 2020, there were 4,460 cases of homicide reported to Police by the end of 2020 compared to 4,718 cases in 2019, giving a 5.4% decrease.

The motives behind such killings included; land wrangles, people taking the law into their hands (mob justice), family misunderstandings, crimes of passion, and business rivalry.

Cases of assault are also mainly associated with drugs and substance abuse, over drinking, violence in homes, land wrangles, and gambling, among others.