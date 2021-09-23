Skip to content Skip to footer

Police summons Ssuuna Ben over sell-out concert

15 hours ago
By Alex Balimwikungu

Uganda’s top mixtape deejay Ssuuna Ben over the weekend held one of the biggest concerts by a solo deejay in Ugandan history.

Known for his unique style of mixing songs at a faster beats per minute, the Vision Group presenter with Bukedde TV  had the crowds at the “street jam” in Bulenga on a leash and left them excited.

The concert only featured a friend, and radio presenter Tony Mbaziira with whom they managed to pull such crowds without any guest appearance from a single artiste.

Ssuuna Ben (centre) deejaying

Latest news we are hearing is that Police is ready to rain in on their parade.  The Kampala Sun has learnt that the two have been summoned to Kibuli for grilling over flouting rules that govern events hosting.

According to Police spokesperson Fred Enanga, the police officers who were in charge of controlling the event and issuing stringent guidelines that the duo had to follow are already behind bars.

Enanga spoke about the duo’s charges while speaking on FM radio yesterday.  He revealed that the two will soon be summoned to appear at the CID headquarters in Kibuli.

Ssuuna Ben and colleagues gathering money

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

