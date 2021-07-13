Police to support NEMA, KCCA on fighting noise pollution

By Chris Kiwawulo



The environment police have pledged to support Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and National Environment Authority (NEMA) in enforcing noise ordinances, especially in Kampala.

This follows a number of complaints from residents, especially in upscale city suburbs like Nakasero, Naguru, and Kololo to police, NEMA and KCCA, over noise pollution from especially bars within their vicinity. That this comes after the re-opening of the night economy after an almost two-year lockdown is no surprise.

“The environmental police continue to receive complaints of alleged noise pollution from the public. In our country, it is unlawful for any person to willfully make or continue or cause to be made any loud, unnecessary or unusual noise which disturbs the peace and quiet of any neighborhood or causes discomfort or annoyance to any reasonable person, of normal sensitiveness residing in the area,” noted Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga.

However, Enanga said members of the public need to understand that, because something is loud, it does not mean it is illegal. “There are exceptions like under emergency work, public health and safety activities and industrial zones among others.”

Therefore, he revealed that the task team will jointly determine the standards, on as to whether there is a noise ordinance violation or not.

He said these include; sound level of the objectionable noise, proximity of the noise to residential sleeping facilities, nature and zoning of the area, with which the noise emanates, time of the day night the noise occurs, duration of the noise and its musical content, whether the noise is continuous, recurrent or intermittent.

Enanga observed that the task team will only declare a noise act as disturbing, excessive or offensive, after visiting the venue with a sound meter and determine whether the sound level is acceptable or not.

“Chronic noise producers who refuse to cooperate or follow the prescribed mitigation plan, shall be subjected to civil penalties, court action and suspension of outdoor amplified or acoustic music for a period,” he warned.