Policeman arrested over shooting girlfriend dead

By Charles Etukuri

The Kampala Metropolitan Police (KMP) Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire on Monday confirmed the territorial Police at Nsangi were investigating a murder by shooting of Sarah Nabukenya, a teacher at Buddo Preparatory School, and an attempted murder of Mark Busulwa.

“It is alleged that yesterday at about 10:00pm, our officer Corporal Sam Ewuku went to visit Nabukenya, who is believed to have been the girlfriend, only to turn his rifle against her. He shot her dead. He later turned the gun to a passerby Busulwa and injured him on the hand,” Owoyesigyire said.

Eyewitness, however, said the suspect was a bodyguard of one of the KMP police commanders.

The case was reported at Buddo Junior Police Post that later involved Kampala Metropolitan South to have him arrested.

Owoyesigyire said the suspect was intercepted at Katwe Police Station and arrested.

“He is currently detained at Central Police Station Kampala as investigations continue. The motive of the shooting has not been ascertained. The body of the deceased person was conveyed to city mortuary.”

The injured person is still responding positively to treatment.

More details to follow.