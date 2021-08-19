Popular Fort Portal electrician hacked to death on way from nightclub 

By Wilson Asiimwe

Unknown people have hacked to death a popular electrician in Fort Portal City on his way home from a nightclub. The incident comes in the wake of the death of Tony Ngobi, a prominent Kampala lawyer, who recently succumbed to his injuries after a brawl in a bar in Rubaga, a city suburb.

The assailants waylaid Vincent Kabahango at 4:00am as he returned from Kalya Courts Hotel at Maguru in Fort Portal central division, where he had gone to a nightclub. They hacked him several times on the back, killing him in the process.

Kabahango owned a shop in Fort Portal town.

Prior to his death on Saturday afternoon, he watched a corporate football tournament at Bukwali before proceeding to Kalya Courts Hotel.

Julius Ainebyona, one of the people who was at the nightclub, said Kabahango had a very happy day and left them at the party venue.

“We watched the football match at Bukwali playground in central division and later in the evening, we went to Kalya Courts Hotel for a dance. He left us in the wee hours of the morning, only for us to learn that he had been killed,” Ainebyona said.

According to the police, Kabahango was stabbed from Rwengoma trading centre as he headed home and that two people have since been arrested in connection with the murder. Vincent Twesige, the Rwenzori West regional police spokesperson, said the Police have launched investigations into the incident.

A video reportedly shot as Kabahango made his way to the nightclub has since gone viral.

Kabahango was on Tuesday buried at his ancestral home in Mugusu town council, Kabarole district with a lot of unanswered questions since nightclubs were closed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have not received any clarification from the office of the resident city commissioner of Fort Portal because the clubs were closed and we don’t know how he came to be there,” said Sylivia Kakyo, a resident of Mugusu.