Popular funeral announcer features in Gravity Omutujju’s new song

10 hours ago
By Hussein Kiganda

The life of local funeral announcer Mzee Godfrey Jjemba Matte is continuing to light up after he landed an opportunity to feature in Gravity Omutujju’s new song dubbed Tusimbudde.

A clip of the announcer making introductory remarks in the song is making rounds on social media.

Talking to The Kampala Sun, a source from Gravity’s camp  said: “We just wanted to help the Mzee and keep pushing him so that he may get many more sponsors and donations.”

However, netizens think Gravity is using Jjemba to get back into the limelight following 12 months of silence.

Jjemba became popular last month after his photos went viral and memes were made out of them.

Jjemba Matte (left) receiving donations recently
