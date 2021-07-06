Skip to content Skip to footer
Sports Uncategorized

Posha Aloyo, Massa make year of cohabitation

21 hours ago
93Views 0Comments
HomeAll PostsSportsPosha Aloyo, Massa make year of cohabitation

By Ronald Kintu
The couple of  Uganda Rugby Cranes and Black Pirates player Isaac Massa and NBS TV producer-cum-presenter is written in bold letters among family and friends. 

The two love birds have it all painted on their social media platforms and this was the case when Posha tweeted about them making a year of cohabitating. 
“It is my plus one with my plus one. Happy Anniversary Ssebo. To more years of figuring out this thing called life, together love,” read the tweet which saw comments and likes coming in thick and fast. 
According to a close friend, the two are planning to make it official and very soon and as you read this, a budget is being drafted and  heated up discussion of who will miss out because of the Covid19 restrictions.

If they make it official, it will be their second partnership as they together with a friend own Rugby Chill franchise, a cocktail outing of rugby, soccer, Muchomo, music at Kings Park Arena every Friday and Saturday.
See, that right there is something which can fight the norm of it will end in tears because it has been a process by process affair from being friends, business partners and now, with no naivety, why not do a kukyala?

Tags:

You May Also Like

Sports
Cranes defender Awany in a kukyala ceremony
57 mins ago
Sports Uncategorized
Rugby Cranes drown training stress in the pool
21 hours ago
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

AncoraThemes © 2021. All Rights Reserved.