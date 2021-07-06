Posha Aloyo, Massa make year of cohabitation

By Ronald Kintu

The couple of Uganda Rugby Cranes and Black Pirates player Isaac Massa and NBS TV producer-cum-presenter is written in bold letters among family and friends.

The two love birds have it all painted on their social media platforms and this was the case when Posha tweeted about them making a year of cohabitating.

“It is my plus one with my plus one. Happy Anniversary Ssebo. To more years of figuring out this thing called life, together love,” read the tweet which saw comments and likes coming in thick and fast.

According to a close friend, the two are planning to make it official and very soon and as you read this, a budget is being drafted and heated up discussion of who will miss out because of the Covid19 restrictions.

If they make it official, it will be their second partnership as they together with a friend own Rugby Chill franchise, a cocktail outing of rugby, soccer, Muchomo, music at Kings Park Arena every Friday and Saturday.

See, that right there is something which can fight the norm of it will end in tears because it has been a process by process affair from being friends, business partners and now, with no naivety, why not do a kukyala?