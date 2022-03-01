Skip to content Skip to footer

Pr. Senyonga guard’s robbery case hearing resumes today

10 hours ago
By Michael Odeng     
The hearing of an aggravated robbery case against security personnel attached to Christian Life Church, resumes today. The church belongs to Pastor Jackson Senyonga.
The High Court is Kampala is being presided over by Justice Isaac Muwata.
The Chief State Attorney, Jonathan Muwaganya and State Attorney Macbeth Agumenaitwe are prosecuting the case while Paul Kajuga and Julius Serwanga are defending the accused.
Last week, Ali Ojulongo alias Peter denied assaulting and robbing the former member of the church, Sam Mukula.
Prosecution team is accusing Israel Waswa, the chief guard, Ojulongo, Godfrey Mwanda alias Kefa, and Ivan Wanyama, a chapatti baker, of assaulting Mukula, and robbing him of Itel mobile phone worth sh35, 000, and sh500,000.
Ojulongo, 29, stated that Mukula had been locked up in the cells at Kavule Police Post located near the church on accusations of assaulting a police officer but was later released on bond.
The church’s guard, however, said on the day of Mukula’s arrest, he had him crying in the cell, over a broken hand but saw him with an injury on the head.
Ojulongo also said security officers attached to the church closely worked with policemen at a Police post.
He confirmed to court that Israel Wasswa, his co-accused, is the head of security at the church.
Meanwhile, Ivan Wanyama, a chapatti baker, accused Assistant Superintendent of Police, Flavia Crispa Amoko and one Kato, of assaulting him to confess to a crime he did not commit.
“Afande Chrispa and one Kato beat me with batons on the knee and elbow telling me to accept I assaulted Mukula,” Wanyama told court, adding that he was not given chance to read through his statement before signing it.  
The fourth prosecution witness, Amoko, had earlier testified that the people involved in the attack on Mukula were security guards and ushers attached to Christian Life Church.
Pr. Senyonga, in a statement dated June 9, 2018, defended his chief bodyguard, Waswa, saying he was with him throughout the night when the incident happened.
 
