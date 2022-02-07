Pr. Senyonga’s guard denies assault charges

By Michael Odeng

A security guard attached to Christian Life Church has denied assaulting and robbing a member of the church, Sam Mukula.

The church belongs to Pastor Jackson Senyonga.

Prosecution is accusing Israel Waswa, the chief guard, Ali Ojulongo alias Peter, Godfrey Mwanda alias Kefa and Ivan Wanyama, a chapatti maker, of assaulting Mukula, and robbing him of an Itel mobile phone worth sh35,000, and sh500,000.

Ojulongo, 29, however, said on the day of Mukula’s arrest, he had him wailing in the Police cell at Kalerwe, saying his hand is broken, but saw him with an injury on the head.

Asked by Chief State Attorney Jonathan Muwaganya why the victim had been locked up in the cells, Ojulongo said he had been accused of assaulting a Police officer.

He said the victim was later released on Police bond.

Ojulongo, a businessman dealing in agro-business, was Wednesday defending himself in a case in which he and three others are battling charges of aggravated robbery under the guidance of defence lawyer Julius Sserwanga.

The High Court in Kampala was presided over by Justice Isaac Muwata.

Ojulongo also said the security officers attached to the church closely worked with officers at the Police post near the church.

The court heard that Ojulongo used to guard the parking lot. He also revealed that a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) personnel, Johnson Munaaba, is part of the church’s security team, leaving the prosecution team wondering.

Ojulongo said he did not witness a person being beaten on June 8, 2018 at Christian Life Church.

“He confirmed to court that Israel Wasswa is the head of security at the church

Police accused of assault

Meanwhile, Ivan Wanyama, a chapatti maker, accused Assistant Superintendent of Police Flavia Crispa Amoko of assaulting him to confess to a crime he did not commit.

“Amoko and a one Kato beat me with batons on the knee and elbow telling me to accept I assaulted Mukula,” Wanyama told court.

Amoko earlier testified that the people involved in the attack were security guards and ushers at Christian Life Church.

State attorney refutes allegations

State Attorney Jonathan Muwaganya put it to the accused that what he has told court a created story and has nothing to do with what transpired between him and Amoko.

Prosecution case

Three weeks ago, the victim, Mukula, informed court he underwent operation twice at Mulago Hospital due to injuries inflicted on him by security personnel attached to Christian Life Church.

Mukula told court that Wasswa, Ojulongo and Mwanda boxed and kicked him in the stomach, while Wanyama broke his right hand and robbed him of a mobile phone and sh500,000.