Precious Remmie admits she is a failed musician

By Kampala Sun writer

Radio and TV personality Precious Remmie Nakitto has admitted to having taken a shot at doing music as a solo artist and failing terribly.

During a TV talk show where she was hosted, the presenter disclosed that before she dreamed of making a fortune in music when she joined the City Rock Entertainment crew but it was not her calling.

While in City Rock, Precious Remmie proudly reveals that she put her dancing talent into full use and enjoyed each and every moment with the crew.

She is, however, happy for some of her colleagues that she was with while doing music as some of them are now working with Swangz Avenue’s singer Winnie Nwagi.

” I was part of the City Rock Entertainment crew where I put my dancing talent to use. This crew was recommended by a friend and some of its people are now working with Winnie Nwagi. I also tried to sing which did not go well” she said