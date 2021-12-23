Skip to content Skip to footer

Precious Remmie stands by her ‘shady’ man

3 hours ago
By Alex Balimwikungu

Radio and TV personality Precious Remmie Nakitto has vowed to stand by her man Raymond Bindeeba regardless of his imperfections.

This comes in the wake of news that he is a dead beat dad who fathered a child 15 years ago and abandoned both the child and mother.

On Friday, a woman, Sophia Alum came up and accused Bindeeba of the shenanigans committed in 2007.  Whereas he has chosen to go mute on the issue, Precious Remmie has weighed in on the saga

She captioned the photos saying, “I Love you with all your imperfections my Cocktail” as she continued to throw jabs at her critics who thought their whirlwind relationship was on the brink.

When Bindeeba went down on his knee and proposed to Remmie, social media gave the relationship a time frame with many suggesting that it would end in tears.  With Remmie’s resolve, it appears they are here to stay

 

