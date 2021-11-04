Precious Remmie’s new catch Bindeeba outed as dead beat dad

By Alex Balimwikungu

Spark TV’s presenter Precious Remmie’s new boyfriend Raymond Bindeeba has been exposed as a dead beat dad by an ex-lover. This was after a woman identified as Sophia Akum came out and accused him of not taking care of his 15-year-old daughter.

Sophia claims she was swept off her feet by Bindeeba in 20o7 only that at the time he went by the name Benedict Mubangizi. At the time, she was a student.

Sophia says that she met with Bindeeba in 2007 while she was still in Senior three. They allegedly met at a hangout place and started dating. Their relationship resulted in pregnancy in 2008 and later she gave birth to a baby girl whom she named Shifrah Akankwasa but her sweetheart denied being the father.

Bindeeba who was in Sudan for work at the time Sophia gave birth, ordered his sister to subject Sophia’s daughter to a DNA test and when the results came out she (Sophia) was not given a chance to see them. It’s almost 15 years since Sophia gave birth and Bindeeba has allegedly only given $500 (sh1.7m) in child support.

The struggling mother wants Bindeeba who she knows as Mubangizi Benedict to start taking care of his daughter and support her in paying school fees.

She claims that she recently contacted Remmie on phone and explained her problem to her but she (Sophia) was told to stop bothering them.