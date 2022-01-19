Skip to content Skip to footer

Pregnant Rihanna reveals baby bump on walk with boyfriend Rocky

HomeAll PostsWorld NewsPregnant Rihanna reveals baby bump on walk...
6 hours ago
Share
67Views 0Comments

Even though we pretty much saw this news coming from a mile away we are ecstatic to announce that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are expecting their first child.

The 33-year-old singer stepped out over the weekend for an impromptu photoshoot in her boyfriend ASAP Rocky’s hometown of Harlem. Rihanna made the big reveal in a long pink puffy coat, which she left unbuttoned to allow her bump to peek out. Rihanna accessorized the look with long jeweled chain, complete with pearls and a cross.

The couple started dating in 2020, following Rihanna’s January split from Hassan Jameel. And Rocky has been open about his feelings for the singer,calling her ” The One” in a GQ interview last May.

Rihanna’s attire has sparked speculation of a pregnancy for MONTHS. Although Rihanna has made attempts to keep folks guessing it appears that it’s finally time to let that bump shine.

We know Rihanna has to be OVER THE MOON about this pregnancy. In a March 2020 interview with British Vogue, Rih predicted she would be a mother to at least 3 or 4 children. She had a vision and it’s coming true.

 

Tags:

You May Also Like

World News
92-year-old Malawian music legend finds fame on TikTok
January 19, 2022
Uncategorized World News
Bob Dylan sued for allegedly sexually abusing girl in 1965
August 17, 2021
Music World News
Nigeria’s Sinach recognised by US Congress
October 7, 2021
World News
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez make romance official in Venice
September 11, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.