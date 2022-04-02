Preparations in high gear as King Oyo clocks 30 years

By Rogers Sunday

Fort Portal city is a hive of activity today (April 15, 2022) as preparations for celebrations to mark King Oyo’s 30th birthday are in high gear.

King Oyo (Rukirabasaija Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV) was born to King Patrick David Mathew Kaboyo Olimi III and Queen Best Kemigisa Kaboyo on April 16, 1992.

He ascended to the throne on September 12, 1995 after the death of his father.

At the age of three years, King Oyo broke the record of becoming the world’s youngest monarch.

Jonathan Baguma, the principal private secretary to Oyo, told New Vision that the King’s 30th birthday celebrations kick off tonight.

Football match finals

“We have been having the Amasaza football matches across all the counties of Toro and the king is expected officiate at the finals today at Buhinga Playgrounds,” Baguma said.

Oyo, who is a football lover, is expected to hand over prizes to the winning teams today.

Music concert

After the football matches, the king is expected to go back to his Karuzika Palace, but later return to Buhinga Playground at about 10:00pm to attend a music concert that has been organised for his birthday.

Several musicians, both local and national, have been invited to entertain the king and his guests.

Cake for midnight

“The king’s birth date is April 16 and today being April 15, it means that he will cut his birthday cake at midnight,” Baguma said.

All guests will have a taste of the royal cake, according to Baguma.

Fireworks

As Oyo marks his birthday, fireworks is expected to be displayed.

This, according to Baguma, is also part of the activities to crown the birthday celebrations.

Love for farming

King Oyo is passionate about agriculture.

To this effect, he has opened up the King Oyo Model farm in Bugaki sub-county, Kyenjojo district.

It is on this farm that the king is practising all the best basic principles of modern farming.

Several farming enterprises, ranging from dairy farming, fishery, coffee farming and banana farming, among others, are practised on the farm.