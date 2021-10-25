Skip to content Skip to footer

Presenting Mr and Mrs Bugingo…

6 hours ago
By Mariam Nakalema

It has happened. House of Prayer Ministries International’s pastor Aloysius Bugingo has today formally visited the parents of Suzan Nantaba Makula in a kukyaala ceremony in Kyebando-Kanyanya, Kampala.

The ceremony order was inspired by a scripture taken from the book of Song of Solomon.

“No sooner did I depart from them than I found the one whom I love with all my heart. I held onto him and now I won’t let him go until I have brought him to my mother’s house, to the chamber of the one who conceived me.”

 

Suzan Makula Nantaba and Aloysius Bugingo at their Kukyaala in Kyebando-Kanyanya in Kampala. Courtesy pictures
The couple lovingly gazing into each other’s eyes

On Sunday, the lovers held mock a wedding march, much to the cheers of the congregants at the House of Prayer Ministries International’s Canaan Land.

In his sermon, Bugingo revealed that he was ready to get off the market and can only dream of a life of pure bliss with Makula.

Court fixed January 25, 2022 as the date for hearing of the divorce case between Bugingo and his wife, Teddy Naluswa.

Justice Dr. Joseph Murangira fixed the date for hearing after the mediation process failed.

 

