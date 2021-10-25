Presenting Mr and Mrs Bugingo…

By Mariam Nakalema

It has happened. House of Prayer Ministries International’s pastor Aloysius Bugingo has today formally visited the parents of Suzan Nantaba Makula in a kukyaala ceremony in Kyebando-Kanyanya, Kampala.

The ceremony order was inspired by a scripture taken from the book of Song of Solomon.

“No sooner did I depart from them than I found the one whom I love with all my heart. I held onto him and now I won’t let him go until I have brought him to my mother’s house, to the chamber of the one who conceived me.”

On Sunday, the lovers held mock a wedding march, much to the cheers of the congregants at the House of Prayer Ministries International’s Canaan Land.

In his sermon, Bugingo revealed that he was ready to get off the market and can only dream of a life of pure bliss with Makula.

Court fixed January 25, 2022 as the date for hearing of the divorce case between Bugingo and his wife, Teddy Naluswa.

Justice Dr. Joseph Murangira fixed the date for hearing after the mediation process failed.