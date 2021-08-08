Primah Kardash, Mr. Henrie celebrate anniversary of love

Estranged lovers, Hassan Kigozi a.k.a Geo Steady and Prima Kardash seem to be engaged in a battle on who has really moved on. Following their split, the couple that shares two children has taken to social media to paint a picture of perfect bliss with their new lovers.

Recently, Geo Steady upped the ante when he unveiled a new born son from an unnamed lover. Speculation was that the baby was born to current lover Hindu Kay, whereas not. On her birthday, city socialite, beautician and entrepreneur Prima Kardashi used up her time to send sweet messages to her new lover, Henry Arinaitwe, a.k.a Mr. Henrie.

Even by her high standards, it was no cheap gesture. Sources tell us that to mark her 28th birthday, Prima took a couple of her friends on a boat cruise, and shared photos as they enjoyed the breeze on Lake Nalubaale.

She wrote, “New chapter. It’s my birthday. 28 years of being selfless, determined, committed to myself and decisions, loyal and independent. Thank You Jesus.”

Prima Kardashi, in another post revealed how the day coincided with the first anniversary of her relationship with Mr. Henri

“ It’s also a happy 1 year to us. Thank you baby for becoming a friend, a lover, a father, a business partner, a driver (I hate driving), a daily photographer, an adviser, a bestie, my daily crush, my ride or die