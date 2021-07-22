Prince Omar shows off girlfriend

By Joan Murungi

For a long time, rumour had it that singers Umar Musoke aka Prince Omar and Grace Khan were lovers. Now that Grace Khan is pregnant, social media has been quick to name the Koona singer as being responsible for her pregnancy.

In fact, Grace Khan’s close friends told The Kampala Sun that on several occasions, she has bragged about Prince Omar being responsible for her pregnancy and that he is a proud father to be.

However, Prince Omar laughed off Grace Khan’s claims, before sharing a video of himself and his girlfriend. He went ahead and told The Kampala Sun that she is the only woman in his life.

Recently during an interview on a local TV station, Grace Khan denied being pregnant even when it was as clear as night and day.

A fortnight ago, a woman claiming to be Grace Khan’s maid came out and confirmed that the former Eagle’s Production singer was pregnant. She also revealed that Grace Khan told her, “The man responsible for this pregnancy abandoned me. I am all by myself.”