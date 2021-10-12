Princess Komuntale, husband flood internet with Halloween pictures

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Toro princess, Ruth Komuntale and her husband Anthony Phil have been pegged by break up rumours in the recent past. However, in a way that serves to dispel the rumour, the couple put up a united front with a Public Display of Affection (PDA)

In celebration of Halloween, the couple put in an effort in as far as fancy costume is concerned. Princess Komuntale looked smart, strong and sassy in her wonder Woman outfit. Phil Anthony wore a US Air force crew outfit.

Komuntale showed there is no trouble in their love paradise captioning their pictures,“As the month soon comes to an end and we welcome a beautiful November, I am reminded of just how much hate there is in this world, but there’s also so much love, the more hate I see, the more I am reminded to spread love everywhere I go and treat everyone with kindness. You just never know what a person is going through. Spreading love and light to you all. “she said.