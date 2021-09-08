Princess Komuntale is bored with Phil – Fatboy

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality James Onen, alias Fatboy has argued that the reason rumours emerged this week that Princess of Tooro Ruth Komuntale had separated with her husband, Anthony Phil is because the honeymoon period ended. He argued that there is a honeymoon phase that is characterised by happiness and once it is over, the marriage/relationship becomes history for many.

“For them, the relationship only extends as far as the early honeymoon phase for of every relationship. Once the honeymoon phase euphoria has subsided, which is inevitable, to them the relationship is deemed a failure and they need someone new to experience that new honeymoon phase euphoria with. Then when it subsides with the new guy they jump to yet another.”

He added that when men sense the woman is losing interest, they propose and happiness returns temporarily for about a year, but men fail to see the ultimate end.

“Usually after a couple of months to a few years of dating, the fire will cool down in most relationships and many men, in a desperate bid to keep the woman from leaving (which he can sense she is about to do) pop the big question i.e, propose marriage. Of course, once she accepts, it immediately rekindles the euphoria of the early stages of the relationship which you remember. Of course, this rekindling is temporary, but most guys will not realise it until way later.

However, On Tuesday, October 26, Komuntale reacted to the rumours with photos of herself and her husband. The caption implied she was aware of the rumour that she attributed to hate in a place where there is a lot of love. “As the month soon comes to an end and we welcome a beautiful November, I am reminded of just how much hate there is in this word, but there is also so much love. The more hate I see, the more I am reminded to spread love everywhere I go and treat everyone with kindness…” she captioned.

Komuntale and Phil got married in the United States in May at a ceremony attended by King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru.