Princess Komuntale parades burgeoning baby bump

By Alex Balimwikungu

Toro princess Ruth Komuntale has showcased her burgeoning baby bump on Instagram, close to one year after her wedding.

The 33-year-old princess, who announced she was expecting her first child with her American beau, Phil Anthony, appeared in high spirits as they posed for the photo.

She donned an emerald green body-hugging dress which left nothing to the imagination.

At the backdrop of the photo was an inscription, “you float my boat”, perhaps an ode from Anthony to his expectant wife. There were no other comments made.

Having been married since May 2021, Anthony and Komuntale are looking forward to expanding their family by one more member later this year.

Komuntale walked down the aisle with Phillip Anthony ‘Amooti’ in America on May 15 2021.

In 2012, she wedded American guy Christopher Thomas, but their marriage collapsed in just a year over infidelity. The later divorced amicably.

As Komuntale settled in America, she met Phillip Anthony, a deejay, IT engineer and kicked off the romance. However, months into their private wedding, it was reported that the couple had split. She came out and denied the rumours.

Komuntale posted pictures of her standing next to her husband and captioned them, saying she is reminded that there is so much hate in the world.

“As the month soon comes to an end & we welcome a beautiful November, I am reminded of just how much hate there is in this world, but there is also so much love.

“The more hate I see, the more I am reminded to spread love everywhere I go & treat everyone with kindness. You just never know what a person is going through. Spreading love & light to you all,” Komuntale then wrote.

With a baby now on the way, the couple muse be on cloud 9.