Producer Baur cries out for help

By Hussein Kiganda

Recording producer Baur of Sabula records is overwhelmed by the bad situation that has been caused by the Covid19 pandemic.

The producer called out to all musicians, political figures, socialites and celebrities to come to his rescue. He told a local TV that there are some artists who had come to record at his studio and they were looked up there. He said he said he has been looking after them since the lock down and he is out of resources now.

“I had never come out to request for help from you, especially the help of food. I have always been an independent person, but I have been challenged by life. I call upon all of you that have influence, money, power and any other form of help to assist me. These artists came from different places to record songs here and they were trapped here by the lock down.

I therefore request that anyone with posho and other foods should help me with it because we are now overwhelmed….,” he cried out and knelt.

Last year, several groups of artists came out and called upon the Government to come to their rescue after they had failed to cop with life after the cancellation of performances and shows all around the country.