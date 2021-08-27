Producer Yaled waxes lyrical about his love ballad ‘Sinardo’

By Paul Waiswa

Yaled Kaluuya, popularly known as Producer Yaled, is one of the popular music producers behind a number of hit songs, notably David Lutalo’s ballads that have rocked the airwaves in the recent past.

Ever since he started singing early this year, with a love ballad titled “letter” he is determined to become an ace behind the microphone. It is these big dreams that he is banking on to become a mainstay in the industry.

He has released a second love ballad titled, ” Sinardo”, which means beautiful and to his glee, the ballad is already music to the ears of some fans who have tipped him to have a very bright future in the singing arena.

In an interview, he reveals that it is not by sheer luck that the song is getting such plaudits. He says it is a combination of experience, talent, hard work and trust in God, that have enabled him come up with such music projects that have been well received.

According to Yaled, the song is about a gorgeous woman whose beauty figuratively lights up a dark room. She has that sweet and sensual effect on men who openly gawk and let driblets of saliva drop when she sashays past them. It is a mid tempo song that fuses both the traditional kadongo kamu style with Afro pop.- what many have since christened, “urban band music,”

Yaled denies persistent claims that he is signed onto David Lutalo’s Da Hares music group. He reveals that he is signed to Good Luck Music record label owned by Godfrey Mayanja.

Mayanja reveals that Yaled is an asset to the record label owing to the fact that he is a fast rising singer, an d award winning producer, sound engineer, instrumentalist.

‘ I think one of the reasons my music, basically Sinardo stands is that i managed to identify and discover myself and came up with something usual though at the same time unusual with unique genres incomparable to any singer’s style of music’, he narrated.