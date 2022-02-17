Skip to content Skip to footer

Prof. Balunywa’s son dead

15 hours ago
By Charles Etukuri

Dr. Hamzah Ndifuna, a medical superintendent at Buwenge Hospital popularly known as Kivejinja Hospital in Buwenge Town Council, Jinja district is dead.

Ndifuna, the son of Makerere University Business School principal Prof. Waswa Balunywa, died after he collapsed while on duty.

A friend who spoke to the New Vision said Ndifuna slid as he was coming out of the theatre and hit his head on the floor on Wednesday evening.

He died as he was being rushed for medical attention at Jinja Regional Hospital.

Makerere University Business School principal, Waswa Balunywa (pictured), has lost his son
