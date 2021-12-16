Prominent pastors tightlipped on colleague’s closure of church over estranged wife

By Paul Waiswa

The senior pastor at Life Tabernacle Church in Kansanga, a city suburb, recently decided to close his mega church after his wife was allegedly involved in an adulterous affair.

In Godfrey Saazi’s estimation, his cheating wife brought him and the church embarrassment and there is no way he could face the believers who looked up to him for spiritual leadership.

“This is a hard ending to what has been the most amazing, impacting and special chapter of our lives. When you accept the calling of being a pastor, you must live in such a way that it honours the mandate. When that doesn’t happen, a change has to be made,” he told believers.

However, in today’s casual speak, Pastor Saazi is likely to “die alone in his movie”.

His fellow pastors, most of whom spoke on condition of anonymity, believe what he did was rush and brash. Some have accused him of trying to draw attention to himself when he would have let the incident slide without much furore.

Lately, failed marriages from the prominent men of God have hogged the limelight. The likes of Pastor Aloysius Bugingo, Pastor Isaac Kiweweesi, Bishop David Kiganda, Pastor Stephen Mutesasira, Pastor Martin Ssempa, and Pastor Irene Manjeri have all had their marital woes play out in the public gallery.

When The Kampala Sun sought their opinion on Saazi’s woes, none was forthcoming on discussing the issue.

Pastor Ssempa’s response was short and curt: “I am fixed. I am busy.”

Pastor Mutesasira of Anointed Upper Room Church in Kamwokya, a city suburb, revealed that he was the wrong person to ask.

“Sikyabyagala (I no longer entertain such questions),” he said.

Bishop David Kiganda of Christianity Focus Centre Church, Mengo, whose story with his first wife captivated the nation, after she cheated with a chapatti vendor, is not about to dwell in the past.

Kiganda, who has since married a Zimbabwean lady, Cindy Karonga, said, “I no longer comment on people’s relationships.”

However, Prophet Bright Muyingo, senior pastor at God’s Tower international Ministries, shared his two cents.

He believes that Pastor Saazi neither has the authority nor the mandate over the church.

“How can you close a church yet it has the potential of breeding new leaders? It (the church) is a constituency that keeps breeding new leaders. Did he consult? Does he have a church committee? The church is not a personal asset. He acted out of insecurity and immaturity. He needs counseling,” Muyingo advised.

On the infidelity, he said: “What she did was wrong. If he (Pastor Saazi) feels there is no way back for them, he can seek divorce and get another wife, but leave the house of God intact.”