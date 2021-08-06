Prophet Mbonye celebrates 45th birthday amid fireworks display

By Ivan Kabuye

There was pomp and glamour at the new Zoe Fellowship grounds in Lweza, Entebbe Road on Tuesday, March 29, as Prophet Elvis Mbonye celebrated his 45th birthday.

Performances from the church choir, as well as Joseph Saxophone on the trumpet kick-started the event.

Most of the songs seemed to be composed for Mbonye’s birthday as his name was mentioned in all the lyrics.

Arriving in his convoy of Range Rovers as usual, Mbonye got a rousing welcome from the Remnants (his followers), complete with fireworks.

The fireworks lasted for almost two minutes as the Remnants continued praising and worshiping the Lord.

The Remnants, who turned up in big numbers, fell over themselves, shouting the Prophet’s name, while others wanted to grab him as he walked on the red carpet.

The final moments of the event were the cutting of the cake led by the birthday boy.