Skip to content Skip to footer

Prophet Mohammed cartoonist dies in car crash

HomeAll PostsWorld NewsProphet Mohammed cartoonist dies in car crash
17 mins ago
Share
13Views 0Comments

Swedish cartoonist Lars Vilks, who lived under police protection after his 2007 depiction of the Prophet Mohammed prompted death threats, died Sunday in a car accident.

The 75-year-old and two police officers were killed in a collision with an oncoming truck, Swedish police confirmed to AFP.

“This is being investigated like any other road accident. Because two policemen were involved, an investigation has been assigned to a special section of the prosecutor’s office,” a police spokesperson told AFP, adding that there was no suspicion of foul play.

The accident occurred near the small town Markaryd when the car Vilks was travelling in crashed into an oncoming truck. Both vehicles caught fire and the truck driver was hospitalised, according to police.
In a statement, the police said the cause of the accident was unclear.

“The person we were protecting and two colleagues died in this inconceivable and terribly sad tragedy,” regional police head Carina Persson said.

Vilks had been under police protection since his 2007 cartoon of Mohammed with a dog’s body prompted outrage among those who consider depictions of the Muslim prophet deeply offensive or blasphemous.

Al-Qaeda offered a $100,000 reward for Vilks’ murder.

The depiction also sparked diplomatic friction, with Sweden’s then prime minister Fredrik Reinfeldt meeting ambassadors from several Muslim countries to ease tensions.

In 2015, Vilks survived a gun attack at a free-speech conference in Copenhagen that left a Danish film director dead.

Tags:

You May Also Like

World News
UK government raps Nicki Minaj over vaccine claims
September 15, 2021
World News
Usain Bolt eyeing a Grammy after album release
September 10, 2021
Latest News Lifestyle World News
Remote work goes ‘luxury’, but many may be left out
September 15, 2021
World News
Kenyans stunned as US rapper Rick Ross stalks socialite Huddah Monroe
September 2, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

AncoraThemes © 2021. All Rights Reserved.