Someone is trying to steal Oulanyah’s property, says father

10 mins ago
By Kampala Sun Writer

Nathan L’Okori, the father of the late Speaker Jacob Oulanyah, has appealed to the Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny-Dolly, to protect his son’s estate.

“I have learnt that  a certain lady  is meddling with Jacob’s estate, tampering and hiding documents. You are the one in charge of laws in Uganda. So I want you to safeguard Jacob’s estate from meddlers,” he said.

L’Okori was speaking during Oulanyah’s funeral service in Ajuri village, Lalogi sub-county, Omoro district, where the former Speaker is slated to be buried later today, April 8.

 

