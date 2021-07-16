Qute Kaye donates to Lugazi mothers on own mother’s birthday

By Joan Murungi

Yesterday, singer Ivan Kawuma aka Qute Kaye celebrated his mother’s birthday by donating assorted items to patients (mothers and children) at Kawolo General Hospital, Lugazi.

“ I chose this because it signifies my appreciation of her for being a wonderful mother. Mothers are always there for their children. No matter how old you get, you will always be a child to her,” Qute Kaye said.

Through his Another Chance Foundation, the singer donated items like washing soap, sugar, milk, toilet paper, bushera, bread, liquid soap and face masks. He raised the money for the items with the help of his family.

“ l also save some little money from my earnings to help those in need,” Qute Kaye said.

Speaking to The Kampala Sun, the Jinkese singer called upon the Government to support people battling active drug addiction.

Qute Kaye formed his organisation after he recovered from drug addiction. It aims at creating awareness about drug abuse and its repercussions. The awareness drives are conducted in schools, hospitals and prisons. The members also support drug abusers undergoing rehabilitation through visits.