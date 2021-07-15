Skip to content Skip to footer

Rachael Magoola to form artistes’ caucus in Parliament

7 hours ago
By Emmanuel Ssejjengo 

As the noise decibels come down and the dust settles on the political scene, the artistes in Parliament have gone to work. Bugweri Woman MP Rachael Magoola, once known as Obangaina, has revealed that she is in preparations to form an artistes’ caucus in the 11th Parliament.  

This was revealed during a Zoom discussion moderated by celebrated painter Nuwa Wamala Nnyanzi over the weekend. To note, this will be the first professional caucus in Uganda’s Parliament. Most caucuses are based on regions or political parties. 

Mawokota North County MP Hillary Kiyaga “Hilderman” and Kakuuto County MP Geoffrey Lutaya are some of the other artistes in Parliament. Kayemba Solo and Derrick Orone, both artistes’ managers, are also Members of the 11th Parliament.

Kato Lubwama and Judith Babirye did not make it back to Parliament.  

During the meeting, Nnyanzi also suggested that Bududa District Woman MP Agnes Nandutu should be invited to join the caucus because she was pretty much a journalist and an artiste.

“The shows that made her popular – Zugululu and People’s Parliament – were scripted and predominately artistic in nature.  

Magoola also intends to advocate for a ministry of the arts.  

