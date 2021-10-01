Radio and Weasel are the Godfathers of my generation – Aziz Azion

By Ahmad Muto

According to singer Aziz Azion, Goodlyfe singers Mowzey Radio and Weasel are the Godfathers of his generation because they started it. He argued that it is because after they broke through, many artistes suddenly showed up, the likes of himself and rapper GNL among others.

“It is the Goodlyfe that started our generation, they are the Godfathers of my generation. It is Chameleone’s generation that brought that of the Goodlyfe that has myself, GNL, Jamal because ours came after they had played for a while,” he said.

On Chameleone calling himself and Bebe Cool the Godfathers of Ugandan music, Azion said he deserves all the respect because he has made his contribution and anybody contesting his status definitely has something else in mind.

Also, Azion said he played the guitar for Chameleone at Blue Africa before he broke through as a singer himself. And that GNL should be the Godfather of the Lugaflow rappers like Fik Fameica because they drew inspiration from him. GNL, actually made the claim two weeks ago that he is the Godfather of Lugaflow, adding “In fact, the AL Pacino.”