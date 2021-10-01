Skip to content Skip to footer

Radio and Weasel are the Godfathers of my generation – Aziz Azion

HomeAll PostsMusicRadio and Weasel are the Godfathers of my...
10 hours ago
Share
125Views 0Comments

By Ahmad Muto
According to singer Aziz Azion, Goodlyfe singers Mowzey Radio and Weasel are the Godfathers of his generation because they started it. He argued that it is because after they broke through, many artistes suddenly showed up, the likes of himself and rapper GNL among others.
“It is the Goodlyfe that started our generation, they are the Godfathers of my generation. It is Chameleone’s generation that brought that of the Goodlyfe that has myself, GNL, Jamal because ours came after they had played for a while,” he said.
On Chameleone calling himself and Bebe Cool the Godfathers of Ugandan music, Azion said he deserves all the respect because he has made his contribution and anybody contesting his status definitely has something else in mind.
Also, Azion said he played the guitar for Chameleone at Blue Africa before he broke through as a singer himself. And that GNL should be the Godfather of the Lugaflow rappers like Fik Fameica because they drew inspiration from him. GNL, actually made the claim two weeks ago that he is the Godfather of Lugaflow, adding “In fact, the AL Pacino.”

Tags:

You May Also Like

Music
Azawi gushes as Nigeria’s Fireboy shows interest
October 1, 2021
Music
Felister cries out to PM Nabbanja
July 14, 2021
Lifestyle Music
Celebrating World Letter Writing Day with music
September 1, 2021
Music
Promoters in Western Uganda protest against the distribution criteria of the promoters stimulus fund
July 22, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

AncoraThemes © 2021. All Rights Reserved.