Radio and Weasel blocked me from working with P Square – OS Suuna

By Ahmad Muto

According to singer Omulangira Suuna, he is still hurt by how he elevated the Goodlyfe brand Radio and Weasel only for them to not wish him well. He claimed that when the then Nigerian music sensation, P Square came to Uganda to perform after their breakthrough in 2007, they instantly liked the song Nakudatta that he produced.

However, he said when they returned after a few years, they considered remixing the song, but neither the late Mowzey Radio nor Weasel considered hitting him up or sending someone to look for him, yet he produced it and it was their breakthrough song.

“After producing Nakudatta that gave Radio and Weasel their breakthrough, P Square liked and praised it. The second time they returned, they wanted to remix the song. Neither Radio, nor Weasel bothered to mention my name yet I produced it. They did not want me to meet the boys,” he said.

Suuna added that he is the one with the Pearl of Africa music award the song won in 2008 for song of the year because he owns Nakudatta. It should be noted that he fell out with the duo after they launched their maiden album with the same title and didn’t invite him.