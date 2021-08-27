Radio and Weasel saved me from critics with one song – Pallaso



By Ahmad Muto

Singer Pius Mayanja, alias Pallaso, has revealed that for a long time, he was mocked on social media for his singing ability, or the lack of. But all his critics went mute the day his collaboration with the late Mowzey Radio and his brother Weasel titled Amaaso hit the air waves.

According to him, from that time, the reaction overwhelmed him to the point of giving his real fans the confidence to come out on the same platforms he was being ridiculed on to hype him.

“I spent so much time on social media seeing people telling me I could not sing. Then I recorded Amaaso with Radio and Weasel. That was when I had about 10,000 followers on Facebook. Comments changed and became 500, my real fans came out from all corners of the world. That was when I noticed I had reached where I was going,” he explained.

Then he added that it was the first time he received that much positive attention, found people asking for selfies, who between him and Weasel is older, an album, among other things that got him asking his brothers how they handled it.

Amaaso released seven years ago has one million views on the Radio and Weasel Goodlyfe YouTube channel.