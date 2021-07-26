Ragga Dee denies swindling Deejays’ Covid-19 relief fund

By Alex Balimwikungu

Veteran singer turned politician Daniel Kazibwe a.k.a Ragga Dee has scoffed at claims by a section of Deejays that he swindled their Cobid-19 relief fund doled to them by Gen. Salim Saleh.

This follows claims by DJ Nimrod Nabeta alias DJ Nimrod that he (Ragga Dee) delivered just a fraction of the money doled to them.

While speaking to NBS TV, Ragga Dee stated that he gave the Deejays associations Shs10m and it was received by DJ Nimrod.

Ragga Dee said that there is no way they can claim that he stole their money before noting that they are just greedy.