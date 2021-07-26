Skip to content Skip to footer

Ragga Dee denies swindling Deejays’ Covid-19 relief fund

HomeAll PostsLatest NewsRagga Dee denies swindling Deejays&#8217...
8 hours ago
Share
69Views 0Comments

By Alex Balimwikungu

Veteran singer turned politician Daniel Kazibwe a.k.a Ragga Dee has scoffed at claims by a section of Deejays that he swindled their Cobid-19 relief fund doled to them by Gen. Salim Saleh.

This follows  claims by DJ  Nimrod Nabeta alias DJ Nimrod that he (Ragga Dee) delivered just a fraction of the money doled to them.

While speaking to NBS TV, Ragga Dee stated that he gave the Deejays associations Shs10m and it was received by DJ Nimrod.

Ragga Dee said that there is no way they can claim that he stole their money before noting that they are just greedy.

 

Tags:

You May Also Like

Latest News Top News
I have been to many trips across the world to meet random men – Katatumba
July 26, 2021
Celebrity News Latest News Top News
Vivian Tendo starts new YouTube channel after leaving Route Entertainment
December 24, 2021
Latest News
Pastor Ssempa takes on Chaplain role at Parliament
September 9, 2021
Celebrity News Latest News Music
Bebe Cool finally releases highly anticipated 2021 hit list
January 2, 2022
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.