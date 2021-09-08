Skip to content Skip to footer

Rajiv Ruparelia cerebrates first victory with party

3 hours ago
By Abbey Ramadhan

After winning his first victory in the National Rally Championship in his motorsports career, had reason to party.  At the party, he was bullish and warned fellow drivers Duncan  Mubiru Kikankane  Ronald Ssebuguzi to watch out for him next month’s Nattional Rally Championship (NRC).

‘’This time I will not leave any stone un turned and am coming for you’’ Ruparelia warned.

Rajiv Ruparelia was in a jovial mood at the party (Photo: Abbey Ramadhan)

The warning comes after Ruparelia won the UMOSPOC Kabalega rally in a tight competition of twelve competitors that took place on Sunday in Hoima District.

Ruparelia  finished first  with  1:44.56  hours   ahead of   Duncan Mubiru who came second  with   1:45.41 ,Ronald Ssebuguzi 1:47.01, Omar Mayanja 1:48:20, Hassan Alwi 1:53.33 and others.

Rajiv’s fans were treated to food and drinks at Kabira Country Club (photo: Abbey Ramadhan)

Rajiv was speaking during Kabalega Rally 2021 Victory BBQ Party titled meet and greet with NRC5 Champion at Kabira Country Club on Sunday.

The party attracted different people including artists, City lawyers, Radio personalities, family and friends, Ruparelia groups, business partners and others.

Carol Ndagire and singer Ykee Benda performed for the guests

