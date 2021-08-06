Rajiv to miss Pearl of Africa Uganda rally

By Johnson Were

Fan favourite rookie Rajiv Ruparelia is missing from the entry list for the Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Uganda rally.

Rajiv will not be racing in the rally that starts May 6 to 8 in the districts of Mukono and Buikwe. No reason has been given.

Many fans were eager to see the new speed merchant and were optimistic that he would give the foreigners a run for their money.

Forty-nine entries were made by the close of registration and missing on the list are some of the fastest and most popular drivers, including 2017 national rally champion Christakis Fitidis, and two-time national rally championship winner Suzan Muwonge.

“Yap, I will not be in the cockpit this time. I think I am going to be in management and you will soon know the details,” Muwonge said.

The event has four stages that will be repeated to total up to nine competitive stages for the two-day event, which is the third round of both the Africa Rally Championship and the National Rally Championship.

The event has attracted 49 entries with 10 foreign crews, including Leroy Gabriel Gomes from Zambia, Karan Patel, Kimathi Mcrae, Jeremiah Wahome, Maxine Wahome, Sachania Nikhil, and Hamza Anwar from Kenya.

The local drivers are 39, including former national rally champion Dr. Ahmed Ashraf; 2019 champion Yasin Nasser of the MOIL team; 2016 Pearl rally winner Hassan Alwi; three-time national champions Ronald Sebuguzi and Jas Mangat, and Ponsiano Lwakataka.

The event starts with the shakedown in Namataba before heading for the competitive stages on Saturday and Sunday.