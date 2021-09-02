Rally drivers Ponsiano, Rose Lwakataka tie knot

By Mathias Mazinga
Celebrated rally drivers Ponsiano Lwakataka and Rose Lwakataka have formalised their marriage. The two stars of Uganda’s motorsport have been cohabiting for 28 years.
They tied the knot at Rubaga Cathedral on Friday (October 15). They subsequently hosted their guests to a lavish, fun-filled reception at Akamwesi Gardens, Kyebando (Gayaaza Road, in Kawempe Division).
The jovial couple thanked their relatives and friends, especially the members of Federation of Uganda Motorsport Clubs of Uganda, for supporting them, morally and financially.
Lwakataka’s mother (left) during the reception
A spectacle of the Lwakatakas, their maids, groomsmen, flowergirls and pageboys. Photo by Mathias Mazinga
The maids in a dance mood during the reception
The maids and groomsmen in a dance mood during the reception
The Range Rover that transported the Lwakatakas arriving at the reception at Akamwesi Gardens in Kyebando
The Lwakataka’s taking a toast during the reception. Photo by Mathias Mazinga
The newly-wed Ponsiano and Rose Nassonko Lwakataka, making entry to the ception at Akamwesi Gardens, Kyebando (Gayaaza Road) on Friday, October 15. Photo by Mathias Mazinga
Rose Lwakataka feeding her husband Ponsiano Lwakataka
Ponsiano and Rose Nassonko Lwakataka cutting their wedding cake during the reception at Akamwesi Gardens, Kyebando (Gayaaza Road) on Friday, October 15. Photo by Mathias Mazinga
Members of Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda enjoying the meal during the reception at Akamwesi Gardens Photo by Mathias Mazinga
The Lwakatakas making their way to the reception
Guests being served food
Rev. Fr. Bony Ssebyanzi (third-left) handing to the Lwakatakas their marriage certificate during their wedding mass at Rubaga Cathedral on Friday, October 15. Photo by Mathias Mazinga
Traditional dancers from The Planets ensemble entertaining guests during the reception. Photo by Mathias Mazinga
The Lwakatakas waving to their friends after tying the knot at Rubaga Cathedral on Friday, October 15. Photo by Mathias Mazinga
Traditional dancers from The Planets ensemble entertaining guests during the reception. Photo by Mathias Mazinga
The newly-wed Ponsiano and Rose Nassonko Lwakataka, in their bridal car upon arrival at their reception at Akamwesi Gardens, Kyebando (Gayaaza Road) on Friday, October 15. Photo by Mathias Mazinga
One of the Subaru Impreza rally cars that led the bridal convoy of Ponsiano and Rose Lwakataka after their wedding mass at Rubaga Cathedral on Friday, October 15. Photo by Mathias Mazinga.