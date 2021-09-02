Rally drivers Ponsiano, Rose Lwakataka tie knot

By Mathias Mazinga

Celebrated rally drivers Ponsiano Lwakataka and Rose Lwakataka have formalised their marriage. The two stars of Uganda’s motorsport have been cohabiting for 28 years.

They tied the knot at Rubaga Cathedral on Friday (October 15). They subsequently hosted their guests to a lavish, fun-filled reception at Akamwesi Gardens, Kyebando (Gayaaza Road, in Kawempe Division).

The jovial couple thanked their relatives and friends, especially the members of Federation of Uganda Motorsport Clubs of Uganda, for supporting them, morally and financially.

