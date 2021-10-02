Skip to content Skip to footer

Rapper Professor Jay admitted in hospital in critical condition

1 day ago
By Alex Balimwikungu

Renowned Tanzanian rapper-turned-politician Joseph Haule alias Professor Jay has been fighting for his life in hospital for the past three weeks.

Professor Jay’s hospitalisation was made public by his wife, Grace Mgonjo, during a radio interview on Cloud FM.

Mgonjo said her husband is responding well to treatment at the Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam, and asked well-wishers to help offset Jay’s hospital bill.

Several Tanzanian and Kenyan celebrities took to social media, to say a prayer for Professor Jay – requesting their fans to consider contributing towards Prof’s urgent medical drive.

On Wednesday, WCB Signee Zuchu together with the Wasafi FM breakfast crew visited Professor Jay’s wife at Muhimbili hospital, where she was taking care of her sick hubby.

