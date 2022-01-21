Rapper Santana to practice law after music career

By Hussein Kiganda

Ugandan Luga flow rapper Santana karma (real name Allah Keith Gita) has revealed that he plans on getting serious with law practice after music.

Talking in an interview, the “Gendako ewamwe” singer revealed that sometimes he regrets choosing music over law.

“Yeah! Sometimes I regret putting a hold on law for music but then some other times I do…,” he said.

When asked about whether he would consider taking law for serious business after his musical career, the rapper said he would.

“Yes!, I will do that,” to which he added that in some instances, h practice it but to a smaller extent.

In 2017, he revealed that the reason he had chosen music over was that he preferred passion over a mission.

The A Hundred Acres Entertainment boss is known for songs like; katumba oyeee, ebizibiti, omulembe gwa ssebana, kulya kunywa, mpa tuku, and his latest with Nutty Neithan, Mukatale.