Ray G, Annabell storm Fort Portal for honeymoon

By Ahmad Muto

Newly-weds Mbarara based singer Reagan Muhairwe, alias Ray G and TV West presenter, Annabell Twinomugisha have stormed Fort Portal for their honeymoon and from the pictures he has shared so far, they cannot stay half a meter away from each other. Ray G is seen wearing a T-shirt, pair of shorts and white sneakers while Annabell is in a black T-shirt wrapped in the Uganda flag.

On Monday, after checking in, Twinomugisha shared photos of Aramaga Rift Valley Lodge in Fort Portal with the caption: “Hello from this beautiful place. #BlessingsOnly.”

On Tuesday, Ray G shared photos of them together with no caption at the lodge overlooking the surrounding areas, hugging and taking selfies.

The couple got married on Saturday, October 16, 2021, with gospel singer Levixone as the best man. Ray G wrote: “He who finds a wife finds a good thing. God, I cannot thank you enough.”

They got engaged in July 2020 and welcomed a baby in January 2021.