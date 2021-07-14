Skip to content Skip to footer

Ray G reveals why baby died

HomeAll PostsCelebrity NewsRay G reveals why baby died
10 hours ago
Share
150Views 0Comments

By Hussein Kiganda

Western Uganda musician Reagan Muhirwe also known as Ray G has disclosed the cause of his baby’s death.

“Our baby developed breathing complications just after 12 days being born. There was nothing much that could be done about it. We just thank God for the time we spent with her,” the Owangye hitmaker posted on his socials.

The baby was buried a few days ago as netizens cursed his ex, a one Liz Namara, who posted in jubilation after the singer lost the baby.

Till now, they are still roasting her through the internet although she seems not to be bothered.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Celebrity News
Diamond scheming for Wiz Khalifa, Snoop collabo
July 14, 2021
Celebrity News
Faded rapper Rocky Giant stuck in Rehab over Sh15m bill
August 15, 2021
Top News
Singer Naira Ali, Eddy Ssendi in bitter exchange
August 2, 2021
Celebrity News Latest News Top News
Vivian Tendo starts new YouTube channel after leaving Route Entertainment
December 24, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

0.0/5

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2021. All Rights Reserved.