Ray G reveals why baby died

By Hussein Kiganda

Western Uganda musician Reagan Muhirwe also known as Ray G has disclosed the cause of his baby’s death.

“Our baby developed breathing complications just after 12 days being born. There was nothing much that could be done about it. We just thank God for the time we spent with her,” the Owangye hitmaker posted on his socials.

The baby was buried a few days ago as netizens cursed his ex, a one Liz Namara, who posted in jubilation after the singer lost the baby.

Till now, they are still roasting her through the internet although she seems not to be bothered.