Ray G weds TV West’s Annabell

By Ahmad Muto

Mbarara-based singer Reagan Muhairwe, alias Ray G has married his longtime fiancée and baby mama of one Annabell Twinomugisha who is a presenter with TV West. He took to social media on Saturday, October 16 where he shared two photos of them together with the caption: “Here we are” with a green heart emoji.

Late in the afternoon, he followed them up with other photos of them together, him donning a white blazer, army green pants and a matching bow tie while Annabell looked dashing in her white wedding dress. He captioned the photos: “He who finds a wife finds a good thing. God, I cannot thank you enough.”

Meanwhile gospel singer Levixone was his best man and on Twitter, he shared a photo of them together with the caption: “Congz my brother Ray G… humbled to be your best man.”

Ray G and Annabell got engaged during the first wave Covid-19 lock down in July 2020 and welcomed their first child in January, 2021.

