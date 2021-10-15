Raymond Mujuni demands salary increment hours after wedding

By Ahmad Muto

Nation Media’s Raymond Mujuni and Rita Kanya finally said their vows on Saturday (October 30) at the Lake Victoria Serena Hotel, Kigo.

It came after their Gufata Irembo (Kukyala) ceremony held in May attended by family and friends, after their engagement in April this year. That was when Kanya introduced Mujuni to her parents.

Two weeks ago, the pair held the traditional Kuhingira or Gusaba Nogukwa ceremony in Kisoro District. In Buganda, it is called Kwanjula.

The series of those ceremonies were crowned over the weekend, attended by a number of city media personalities.

After the ceremony, Kanya tweeted a black and white photo of them together with the caption: “A day established and perfected by God. Mr & Mrs Mujuni.

Mujuni tweeted the same photo with the caption: “Yes and Amen. My most gorgeous bride.”

However, when their employer, NTV Uganda congratulated and wished them a ‘lifetime of happiness together’, he wittily replied asking they start discussions on salary increment. “Thank you. Now can we discuss salary increments?”